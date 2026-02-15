Tamil Nadu set to table second economic survey ahead of interim budget

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is expected to release its second Economic Survey on Monday (February 16, 2026), a day ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget for 2026–27 in the State Assembly.

The document, prepared by the State Planning Commission with substantial inputs from the Finance Department, is anticipated to provide a comprehensive assessment of the State’s economic performance and policy direction.

Sources indicate that the latest edition of the Survey will include thematic chapters contributed by multiple experts, with one section likely focusing on women’s participation in the economy. The inclusion of such a chapter is seen as reflecting the government’s emphasis on gender-inclusive growth and social development.

The Survey is expected to highlight Tamil Nadu’s strong economic track record over the past decade.

Between 2012–13 and 2023–24, the State’s economy recorded an average real growth rate of 6.37 per cent, slightly higher than the national average of 6.1 per cent during the same period. This trend of outperforming the all-India growth rate has been observed on most occasions over the past two decades.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by an impressive 11.2 per cent in 2024–25.

The Centre is yet to officially publish the estimated growth rate for 2025–26.

However, the Union Finance Ministry’s recent Economic Survey pegged the country’s real GDP growth at 7.4 per cent.

Given its recent performance, Tamil Nadu’s growth rate for the current fiscal is expected to surpass the national average once again.

Observers of the State economy suggest that the growth figure could remain in double digits, although it remains uncertain whether the State will exceed the record set in 2024–25.

The Economic Survey traditionally serves as a precursor to the Budget, outlining key macroeconomic indicators, sectoral trends, fiscal management, and development priorities.

With the interim Budget approaching, the Survey is likely to set the tone for policy announcements and financial allocations in the coming year, offering insights into how the State plans to sustain its growth momentum amid evolving national and global economic conditions.