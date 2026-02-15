Telangana DGP appeals to Maoists to return to mainstream, cites 588 surrenders

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Department on Sunday called upon all top underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to return to the mainstream of society and lead a peaceful, secure, and dignified life with their families.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy reiterated the appeal earlier made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, urging underground Maoists to shun violence and reintegrate into society under the state government’s rehabilitation framework.

The police chief said in a statement that over the past two years, as many as 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various organisational levels have rejoined normal life through the sustained efforts of the Telangana Police and the implementation of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation initiatives.

“All of them have availed the benefits under the Surrender & Rehabilitation Policy of the Government of Telangana. Today, they are living safely and happily in their native villages with their families,” he said, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring their long-term welfare and security.

The DGP claimed that the positive outcomes of this policy have inspired even underground Maoists from neighbouring and other states to surrender before the Telangana Police and reintegrate into society through peaceful means.

“This demonstrates the credibility, compassion, and effectiveness of the rehabilitation initiatives implemented by the Telangana Government. In this context, the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, extends a sincere and renewed appeal to all top underground Maoist leaders and cadres — including the 15 remaining cadres from Telangana State — to come forward and embrace a peaceful future,” reads the statement.

The police chief gave the assurance that those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the Government’s Surrender & Rehabilitation Scheme, in accordance with the provisions laid down by the state government.

The Government is committed to ensuring comprehensive support for their reintegration, enabling them to live with freedom, respect, and dignity with their families in their native villages or towns. The Telangana Police firmly believes that changing times call for peaceful and constructive solutions to address longstanding challenges, he said.

“We urge underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to recognise the evolving circumstances, reunite with their families, and contribute positively to the development and progress of Telangana,” the DGP added, reiterating the government’s resolve to facilitate their return to normal life.