Tension in Ballari after meat found in Hanuman temple premises

Ballari: Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Ballari city on Friday morning after a plastic bag containing meat and bones was found inside the premises of the Veera Balanjaneya (Hanuman) Temple located in the Nagalakeri locality.

The parcel was first noticed by the temple priest during the early morning hours. Preliminary police investigations indicate that the plastic bag containing meat may have been thrown into the temple premises at around 5.45 am. The priest immediately alerted the police after spotting the meat inside the temple.

Following the incident, a large number of devotees gathered at the temple, suspecting it to be a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments. Police rushed to the spot, removed the plastic bag containing the meat, and began an investigation.

While local residents and devotees alleged that the act was intentional and demanded strict action against those responsible, the police said they were also examining the possibility that the plastic bag may have been carried into the temple by street dogs.

Hindu activists alleged that such incidents have been recurring in Ballari district, describing the situation as a matter of concern. They pointed out that the temple is well-known in Ballari city and attracts a large number of devotees every day.

BJP leaders and Hindutva activists alleged that miscreants had jumped over the temple’s compound wall and thrown the plastic bag containing meat. Though no forensic examination of the meat has been done as yet, they suspect that it is beef.

The activists ruled out the possibility of street dogs carrying the meat inside, stating that dogs would normally carry the bones away rather than leave them behind. They claimed that the impact on being thrown caused the bag to tear, leaving pieces of meat and large bones scattered inside the temple premises.

The activists said the incident had caused deep hurt among devotees and demanded that the accused be identified and arrested within 24 hours, with strict action initiated against them.

The Veera Balanjaneya Temple is an ancient shrine that also houses idols of Lord Venkateshwara, Lord Ayyappa, and Lord Shiva. During the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi festival, thousands of devotees who are unable to visit the Tirupati pilgrimage centre in Andhra Pradesh visit this temple. Activists alleged that the act was carried out with knowledge of the temple’s religious significance in order to offend religious sentiments.

Police have maintained a tight vigil in the area and stated that further investigation is underway. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.



