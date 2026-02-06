Through small examples he conveyed powerful ideas: Leaders praise PM Modi after ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders and Union Ministers on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students during the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, calling it inspiring, historic and a powerful lesson in life beyond examinations.

BJP MP Hema Malini said the programme stood out for the way the Prime Minister connected with children like a teacher, encouraging them and simplifying complex issues. “It was the first time we witnessed such a programme. He explained everything so easily that even we learnt a lot from it,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Arun Govil described ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ as a beautiful initiative, saying the Prime Minister addressed students’ stress and answered their questions with remarkable sensitivity. “Some students recited such beautiful poems. Overall, it was a very encouraging and meaningful programme,” he said.

Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the Prime Minister’s unique style of communication, noting that the programme reflected the aspirations of the country through its children. “Just look at their talent, curiosity and eagerness to learn. For them, it is such a special moment to interact directly with the Prime Minister at his residence and ask questions openly,” he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that every point made by the Prime Minister carried a deeper lesson. “Through small examples, he conveyed very powerful ideas,” Pradhan remarked.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who was present at the event, termed it historic and praised the Prime Minister’s sharpness even at the age of 75. “He is so updated and alert; he is blessed with divine grace. Listening to him every day teaches us something new,” he said.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that while the Prime Minister was teaching children the art of success through ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, others could also benefit by listening. “If Rahul Gandhi attends that pathshala or even listens to it, he too might succeed in life,” Bittu remarked.

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar said the programme has become an annual event eagerly awaited not just by students but by adults as well. “There is so much to learn from it about the art of living and moving ahead in life,” he said.

The ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ once again highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s direct engagement with students, focussing on stress-free learning, confidence-building and holistic growth.