The Rise of E-Governance in Indian Traffic Systems: A State-Wise Snapshot

Moving towards a better and safer tomorrow begins with a city’s roads and transportation system. For this, the Government of India has taken the initiative of integrating smart traffic systems in several Indian states to reduce the number of people who die in road accidents. So, how will this smarter technology and e-governance in the Indian traffic system benefit us?

Keep reading this article to learn more about how this advanced technology can help you get vehicle details by number plate and lead to safer roads in Indian states.

What is Wrong with Traffic Control in India?

Everyone has witnessed how chaotic Indian roads can get. Whether you live in metropolitan cities or small rural towns, driving on Indian roads can be stressful. Here are the reasons why e-governance in Indian traffic systems is necessary:

● Frequent Rule Breaking

There is a significant enforcement gap in the Indian traffic management system. For instance, If you break the traffic signal in Hyderabad, you will receive an e challan Telangana to pay your fines within a stipulated period.

● Inefficiency in Manual Traffic Control

The police-to-population ratio in India is not proportionate, leading to lower manpower when manually managing traffic in larger cities. Moreover, it gives rise to human error and inconsistencies that can cause accidents and unfairness in traffic management.

● High Accident Rates

About 172,000 people died on Indian roads in 2023, making them very unsafe for drivers and bystanders. Therefore, integrating e-governance in traffic management should be immediately enforced for safer roads.

e-Governance in Indian Traffic Systems in Different States

Over time, traffic management has become seamless and provides real-time data to improve traffic flow, enhance roads, and reduce congestion. Here are the different integrated traffic management systems in different Indian states:

1. Telangana

Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, experiences a significant amount of traffic congestion. Being an IT hub, this city experiences urban migration, leading to a growing number of cars. Therefore, the state traffic management system has upgraded its e-governance in the following ways:

SMS Alert Systems for Citizens: You can get updates about roadworks, traffic conditions and violations with this SMS-based alert system.

You can get updates about roadworks, traffic conditions and violations with this SMS-based alert system. Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS): The Telangana Government has installed 221 traffic signals with centralised command centres. These use real-time data to adjust signal timings that will help drivers avoid accidents.

The Telangana Government has installed 221 traffic signals with centralised command centres. These use real-time data to adjust signal timings that will help drivers avoid accidents. Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras: Advanced cameras across Hyderabad and other urban regions in Telangana help analyse vehicle registration in real-time and identify any traffic violations.

2. Karnataka

The Advanced Traffic Information System makes traffic management in Karnataka easier. Here are the different technologies that are used in the state:

Automatic Traffic Counter and Classier (ATCC): ATCCs are camera sensors that help detect traffic volumes from eight different locations in Bengaluru.

ATCCs are camera sensors that help detect traffic volumes from eight different locations in Bengaluru. Variable Message Sign (VMS): This technology displays sketch maps using real-time data to display traffic information and the time taken to reach a particular destination.

This technology displays sketch maps using real-time data to display traffic information and the time taken to reach a particular destination. Area Traffic Signal Control System (ATCS): This system automatically controls signal timings in 29 junctions across Bengaluru. Hence, updates on traffic volume can reduce overall delays.

3. Delhi

Delhi is famous for its congested roads. This is why the traffic management is actively implementing the following advanced technology for safer roads:

Speed Violation Detection Systems (SVDS): The implementation of smart traffic lights throughout Delhi helps to collect data from vehicle detectors at each crossing to understand the traffic flow.

The implementation of smart traffic lights throughout Delhi helps to collect data from vehicle detectors at each crossing to understand the traffic flow. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): Automated e-challans are generated with the help of this advanced technology. Moreover, this system helps to detect duplicate or fake number plates.

Automated e-challans are generated with the help of this advanced technology. Moreover, this system helps to detect duplicate or fake number plates. Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD): This traffic enforcement system improves traffic law enforcement to reduce accidents. It has data security to ensure integrity and confidentiality.

4. Maharashtra

Many places in this state, like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg). These advanced technologies are integrated into this state to improve traffic management:

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS): This technology is used to detect 17 different traffic violations, including lane cutting, mobile phone usage, overspeeding, illegal parking, and overloaded or oversized vehicle detection.

This technology is used to detect 17 different traffic violations, including lane cutting, mobile phone usage, overspeeding, illegal parking, and overloaded or oversized vehicle detection. Advanced Traffic Control (ATC) Project: With World Bank funding, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has implemented this centralised control for monitoring traffic flow and managing peak-hour traffic.

With World Bank funding, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has implemented this centralised control for monitoring traffic flow and managing peak-hour traffic. RFID Technology: Used for efficient toll collection management and preventing revenue leakage on the roads of Maharashtra.

Final Thoughts

Henceforth, India will be embracing a smart traffic management system in many more states in the coming years. These advanced technologies help in traffic volume detection and violation of rules to prevent accidents. Such advanced traffic management systems are becoming popular in urban areas that have high accident rates. Therefore, such a technological shift can transform chaotic roads into well-managed ones.