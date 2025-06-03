Top 7 Reasons Why You Might Be Fined While Driving in Delhi And How to Avoid Them

While driving on Delhi roads, a flash of the police siren and a sudden halt are familiar sights. Drivers here can be overly fun-loving, leading them to be reckless at times, which can make their pockets feel lighter by paying fines. The Delhi police fine those who violate the law, whether minor or serious. But what are the reasons you might get a traffic challan Delhi? And most importantly, how can you avoid them?

This article will discuss why drivers are fined while driving in Delhi and how to avoid them.

Common Traffic Violations and How to Avoid Fines in Delhi

The following are the most common traffic violations and tips to avoid them in Delhi:

1.Drunken Driving

Drunk Driving is the major and alarming cause of the maximum number of road accidents in India. Not only in Delhi, but you can get a Bangalore traffic challan as well if you break this rule in other states. Therefore, you should keep your blood alcohol level below 30 mg per 100 ml.

If you are caught with higher levels of alcohol, you could face a six-month imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs. 10,000. However, repeating this offence a second time can make you face two years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Rs. 15,000.

Tip: You can use the public transport system in Delhi, like the Delhi Metro or DTC night buses. Otherwise, getting a cab or designating your car to a sober driver are also good options.

2. Not Having a Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate

Vehicle owners in Delhi must obtain a valid PUC from an authorised checkpoint. Otherwise, you can face a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989. The traffic department in Delhi recorded over 1.5 lakh violations of this rule in 2023, making it necessary to carry a valid PUC.

Tip: Make sure your PUC is renewed every six months to avoid its lapse.

3. Skipping Traffic Signals

Skipping traffic signals can cause accidents on the congested roads of Delhi. So, it attracts significant penalties of Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000 and/or imprisonment of up to 1 year. Because of accidents caused by skipping a traffic signal, most insurance companies do not provide any coverage.

Tip: Maintain a safe distance and speed on the road and avoid distractions.

4. Over Speeding

Breaking speed limits on Delhi roads and causing accidents is very common on Delhi roads. Failure to abide by the speed limits fixed for different roads throughout the city can attract a fine of Rs. 1,000 for light vehicles and Rs. 2,000 for heavy vehicles.

Tip: Resist the urge to rush and leave your home with a sufficient amount of time in hand to avoid speeding.

5. Not Giving Way to Emergency Vehicles

Not letting emergency vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances pass can be a serious offence in Delhi. Many drivers in the city can be insensitive and not follow this rule, causing these vehicles to get stuck on congested roads. For this offence, you can end up paying a fine of Rs. 25,000 and imprisonment of three years.

Tip: Always give way to emergency vehicles for humanitarian reasons, and always be aware of your surroundings while driving.

6. Driving with a Valid Driving Licence

Your valid driving licence indicates that you are appropriately trained and fit to drive the vehicle. Also, it shows that you have a complete understanding of traffic rules and regulations. However, if you break this rule, you can face imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of Rs. 5000.

Tip: Renew your driving licence on time, which is valid for 20 years or up to the age of 50 years , whichever comes first.

7. Juvenile Driving

No one under 18 years old is legally allowed to drive in India, let alone in Delhi. It can be risky for the driver and the people on the road. Therefore, juvenile driving is a serious offence in Delhi and can lead to a fine of Rs. 25,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

Tip: Do not lend your car to juvenile drivers. Always check for a valid driving licence .

Final Thoughts

Driving in Delhi can be challenging, and any violation of traffic rules can lead to large fines and imprisonment. So, abiding by traffic rules and regulations will ensure safety for you and others on the road. Moreover, you need to make sure that all the required documents are valid and that you drive mindfully. After all, human life value is a little above average on the roads!