There should be no casteism, religionism in judiciary: CM Mamata at new HC building inauguration

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there should be no casteism or religionism in the country’s judicial system. CM Banerjee, who was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Calcutta High Court’s Circuit Bench in Jalpaiguri, also said media trials before disposal of cases in court must stop.

“I congratulate the common people who have trust and confidence in this judiciary system. Let this judiciary system be of the people, by the people, for the people. The judiciary is the custodian of our Constitution. It is our request on behalf of all the people of this country that there should not be any casteism or religionism. Let us work together, let us speak for unity, let us think for unity, let us work for unity,” CM Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also said that despite the Centre withholding funds meant for welfare projects in her state, her government has continued with initiatives on its own.

“My Law Minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal), please don’t mind, though the Government of India stopped this fund, we are continuing 88 fast track courts. Out of that, 52 are for women and seven are POCSO courts. We have also given land for construction of several buildings and campuses of the Calcutta High Court,” Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee’s comments came while she was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the permanent building of the Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench in north Bengal.

It is a long-pending project, constructed by the state government on a 40-acre plot to ensure easier access to justice for residents of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

The high-profile inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India; Justice Sujoy Paul, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; senior judges, state officials including Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb, and other dignitaries.

“The trend of media trials before disposal of cases should stop. They should not go for media trial before the judgement arrives. Save democracy as we are under your custody and nobody is superior than judiciary,” Banerjee added.