Conduct ZP, Panchayat Samiti polls in Maharashtra on ballot paper: Congress

Mumbai: Former president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and senior legislator Nana Patole on Saturday demanded that the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in the state be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In letters addressed to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patole said the recently concluded elections for 29 municipal corporations in the state have exposed flaws in the current electoral system.

The alarmingly low voter turnout in cities is not merely a sign of voter apathy, but a clear indicator of the public’s fading trust in the election process.

Patole pointed out that several states across the country have already opted for ballot papers in local body elections to maintain transparency and avoid controversy.

“Why is there such an insistence on EVMs only in Maharashtra? For whose benefit is this being done? These are the questions voters are asking. To respect public sentiment, the administration must revert to ballot papers,” he stated.

The letter highlighted several critical issues witnessed during the recent municipal elections, which Patole described as signs of the Election Commission’s “serious inefficiency”.

“There have been voter list discrepancies which led to confusion in names and missing entries. There were logistic hurdles wherein voters had to wander for hours just to locate their polling booths. Thousands were forced to return home without casting their votes due to mismanagement. The most serious allegation concerned the lack of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) systems, which robbed voters of their right to verify their vote,” Patole said while substantiating his argument in favour of holding Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections using ballot papers.

Patole also noted reports of electoral ink being easily washed off with water, further compromising the integrity of the process.

Emphasising that Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis are the backbone of the democratic structure, Patole warned that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust could have dire consequences for the “health of democracy”.

He urged the authorities to prioritise transparency over technology to restore faith in the electoral mandate.