Thousands Join Solemn Eucharistic Procession in Mangaluru; Bishop Unveils 2026 as ‘Year of Children’

Mangaluru: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore witnessed a profound expression of faith and devotion as thousands of Catholics from various parishes united for a grand Eucharistic procession on January 4, 2026. The event, held in observance of the Feast of the Epiphany, began at Milagres Church and culminated at Rosario Cathedral, reflecting the spiritual fervour of the faithful and unity in prayer.

The event commenced with a solemn Eucharistic celebration at Milagres Church, presided over by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. The feast, also known as the Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day, commemorates the manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles as symbolised by the visit of the Magi.

In his homily, the Bishop shared a contemporary reflection on the journey of the Magi, stating, “Jesus Christ is the ultimate GPS for our lives. Just as the three kings followed the star as their guiding light to reach the newborn Christ, those who find Him today discover a true and lasting reason to rejoice”. He further explained that the gifts offered by the kings—gold, frankincense, and myrrh—revealed Jesus’ identity and mission. “Today, the Risen Lord seeks from us a ‘heart of gold’—one that is pure and full of love. He calls us to a life of repentance and renewal. Like the Magi who, after encountering Christ, ‘re-routed’ their journey to avoid Herod, we too must be willing to change our path and seek a new direction in life. Let us offer our sincere prayers as fragrant incense and accept the occasional ‘myrrh’—the bitterness and challenges of life—with grace and faith”.

Following the Mass, the Blessed Sacrament was placed upon a beautifully adorned vehicle to begin the journey through the city’s heart. Moving from Milagres Church to the Rosario Cathedral, the procession passed through key locations including Hampankatta, Clock Tower Circle, A.B. Shetty Circle, and Nehru Circle. Accompanied by musical bands and choir groups, the faithful sang hymns of praise, creating an atmosphere of solemnity and devotion. Participants ensured the march remained orderly and minimally disruptive to the general public.

At the Rosario Cathedral grounds, Fr Abraham D’Souza, SVD, delivered a reflection based on the first solemn Apostolic Exhortation of Pope Leo XIV, “Dilexi Te” (“I have loved you”). Fr Abraham emphasised that God’s love is a mandate to serve the marginalised.

“The love of God is not distant or selective; it comes down to the streets, the huts, the hospitals, and the forgotten corners of society,” Fr Abraham preached. He reminded the gathering that true faith is seen when one notices the hungry neighbour or the struggling widow. “To love God means to see Christ in the poor and to serve Him through our actions. Dilexi Te calls us to move from comfort to compassion”.

Following the solemn Benediction, the Bishop officially declared 2026 as the ‘Year of Children’ by unveiling a commemorative logo with the theme ““ಆಮ್ಚಿಂ ಭುರ್ಗಿಂಬಾಳಾಂ, ದೆವಾಚ್ಯಾ ರಾಜಾಚಿo ಫಳಾಂ” (Amchim bhurgimballam, Devachya Razachim follam)—“Our children are the precious fruits of God’s Kingdom”. Leading a prayer for children, the Bishop stressed the need for their holistic development. “Special attention must be given to the well-being of children below eighteen years of age,” Bishop Saldanha stated. He urged all parish priests and pastoral commissions to focus on preparing children not just academically, but for family life, human formation, and spiritual growth, fostering their wisdom, courage, and strength.

The adoration, praise and worship at the Cathedral were animated by Dr Vincent Sequeira, Diocesan Secretary for the Commission for Bible. The final ceremony was thoughtfully coordinated by Fr Rohith D’Costa, Director of the Mangala Jyothi Liturgical Centre.

Concluding the event, Bishop Saldanha extended his heartfelt gratitude to the participants, organisers, and volunteers whose dedication ensured the success of this diocesan milestone. The Eucharistic procession stood as a powerful testament to the faith and unity of the community, inspiring all to live as bearers of Christ’s light.

Report by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, CCC

Pics by Canara Communication Centre