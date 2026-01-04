Work underway to stop flow of J&K water to Pakistan: MoS Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology (Independent Charge), Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday that efforts are underway to stop the flow of water from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

MoS Singh addressed a public ‘Darbar’ in Kathua while answering queries from reporters.

About the controversy raised by right-wing Hindu activists about the admission of non-Hindus to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, the Union Minister said that the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha must have already settled the issue as he is competent to do so as the head the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine trust.

Answering a query on water management, MoS Singh said that strategies are being formulated to stop the flow of water from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

He added that the Union government intends to utilise the surplus water within India.

“We will use the extra water for states like Haryana, Rajasthan or within Jammu and Kashmir itself, but we will not allow it to flow to Pakistan. Work in this direction is in progress,” he said.

The Union Minister also announced that India’s largest Homeopathy College will be established in Kathua.

He said the upcoming institution will strengthen medical education infrastructure in the region and create new opportunities for students.

The public darbar witnessed participation from locals who raised various civic and developmental issues, while officials concerned were directed to take note of the grievances.

Union Minister Singh is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kathua-Udhampur seat.

He hails from the Jammu district and was elected from this constituency for the 18th Lok Sabha.

He won the Lok Sabha election for the third time from Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

In 2008, he was appointed spokesperson of the Shri Amarnathji Sangharsh Samiti, an umbrella organisation of right-wing parties during the Amarnath land transfer agitation.

During his stint with the organisation, he took premature retirement as a professor from Government Medical College Jammu to join the BJP in 2012.