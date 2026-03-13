Three Killed in Head-On Collision Between KSRTC Bus and Car at Shiradi Ghat

Mangaluru: A tragic road accident on Friday evening claimed three lives following a head-on collision between a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Rajahamsa bus and a Swift Dzire car near Shiradi Ghat. The incident occurred near Gundya in the Kadaba taluk, disrupting traffic flow along National Highway 75.

The car, registered to Chandrashekar Gowda of Shishila, was en route from Bengaluru toward Kokkada when the collision occurred. Simultaneously, the KSRTC Rajahamsa bus was traveling from Dharmasthala to Tirupati, with a scheduled stop in Bengaluru. Preliminary reports indicate the accident occurred on a curve near Gundya, resulting in a forceful head-on impact.

The collision caused extensive damage to the Swift Dzire, trapping all three occupants within the mangled wreckage. Emergency responders, including local residents and police personnel, faced considerable challenges in extricating the bodies. All three car occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Authorities are working to formally identify the victims.

The KSRTC Rajahamsa bus sustained damage to its front section, and several passengers reportedly incurred minor injuries.

The Kadaba Police Station responded swiftly to the scene, initiating efforts to manage the traffic disruption and conduct preliminary investigations. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the precise cause of the collision.