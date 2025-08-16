Three killed, seven injured as KSRTC bus rams parked lorry in Yellapur

Karwar: In an accident near Mavalli Cross in Yellapur late Friday night, a KSRTC bus rammed into a lorry parked by the roadside, killing three people on the spot and leaving seven others critically injured.

The deceased have been identified as Nilavva Haradolli (40) from Bagalkote and Girijavva Budannavar (30) from Jalihaal village. Another victim, a 45-year-old man, is yet to be identified. Among the injured, the condition of two children aged 7 and 12 is said to be critical.

According to police, the KSRTC bus was traveling from Bagalkote towards Mangaluru when it collided with a lorry belonging to a Kerala-based operator that had been parked on the roadside without proper indicators. The bus, moving at high speed, crashed heavily into the rear of the lorry, leaving one side of the vehicle completely mangled. Preliminary reports suggest the mishap may have occurred while the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle.