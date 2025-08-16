You don’t deserve to speak about RSS or PM Modi: K’taka BJP to CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Karnataka BJP criticised the CM for it and said that he does not deserve to speak about the RSS or PM Modi.

Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Saturday, “Standing under the shadow of the Congress, which still carries a slave mentality that insults the freedom struggle even today, you don’t deserve to speak about the RSS or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, you are not an original Congressman. You come from a political background that opposed the ‘Emergency’. By standing today in defence of the Congress party, you are insulting the many great leaders of the 1970s who fought against the Emergency to safeguard democracy and uphold the true spirit of the freedom movement. Having joined Congress for selfish and power-driven politics, you have lost all moral right to speak about the Constitution and democracy,” Vijayendra slammed.

“Siddaramaiah, you called the mentioning of the RSS’ contributions in the Independence Day speech an insult to the Constitution. But it was the Congress party during the Emergency that trampled upon the spirit of the Constitution, strangled democracy, and displayed authoritarianism. That is the biggest black mark in India’s political history,” he charged.

Vijayendra further stated, “The RSS is not a political party. It is a patriotic organisation that was born for nation-building, has endured for a century, and works with the principles of service and equality. The dedication and sacrifice of countless RSS volunteers working to build a casteless society was even recognised by Mahatma Gandhi, whose words of appreciation are recorded in history.”

“During the China war, the RSS actively stood with the brave soldiers in service of the nation. Recognising this, then Prime Minister Nehru himself invited the RSS to participate in the Republic Day parade as a mark of appreciation for its service,” he pointed out.

“With noble ideals, goals, and objectives, the RSS has expanded its activities beyond India’s borders, representing Indian values globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly mentioned the achievements and service of the RSS in his Independence Day address, praising the organisation for carrying forward the purpose of the freedom struggle.

“This is both timely and reflective of the sentiments of more than a billion Indians. It is surprising why the Congress party and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are so disturbed by this,” he questioned.

“The Congress was originally organized under that name to spread the freedom movement across the country. After Independence, the Congress name should have been dissolved and not retained as a political party.

“Many freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi himself, had suggested this. Ignoring that advice, the Congress continued as a political party, which today remains tightly controlled by a single family. Its politics and actions, often against the nation’s interest, are well known to the people of this country. This is the very reason why the Congress today has been pushed to a marginal position on India’s political map,” Vijayendra claimed.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka commenting on the development, stated, “Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Jayaprakash Narayan, beyond party lines and ideological differences, had expressed appreciation for the service, dedication, equality, and spirit of brotherhood upheld by the RSS. This is recorded in history.”

“In 1934, when Gandhiji visited an RSS camp, he witnessed volunteers living together like children of the same mother, united with the sole goal of serving the nation, without any distinctions of caste, religion, or community. Seeing this, he remarked, ‘The RSS has fulfilled my dream of building a casteless, untouchability-free society,’” Ashoka underlined.

“By insulting the RSS, you may please the Congress high command and the Gandhi family. You may also flatter a few Leftists and intellectuals, who are always lurking nearby to implement their secret agendas. But no patriot of this country will forgive the Congress party’s act of insulting a nationalist organisation for political gain. Do not belittle yourself in the eyes of millions of patriots just to please a handful of people,” he stated.

Earlier, taking to social media X on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “On his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the world’s biggest NGO. Let’s be clear: It is not an NGO; it is the world’s biggest for-political profit, for-hate, and most divisive organisation – unregistered, non tax-paying, and conspiring to pit Indians against each other.”