Three Women Apprehended for Gold Chain Theft at Hejamady Nemotsava

Udupi: In a recent development, the Padubidri police have taken into custody three women implicated in the theft of a gold chain from an elderly woman during the Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garadi Nemotsava at the Hejamady Garadi, situated in the Kapu taluk region.

The suspects have been identified as Sheetal, Kaliyamma, and Mari, all hailing from the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Law enforcement officials report that the incident transpired amidst the Nemotsava celebrations at Hejamady Garadi. Preliminary investigations suggest that the three accused individuals strategically positioned themselves around the victim, Kamala, a resident of Hejamady, while she was engaged in prayer. Exploiting the dense crowd and feigning participation in the temple rituals, specifically ringing the temple bell, the women allegedly seized the gold chain from Kamala’s neck.

The estimated value of the stolen gold chain is approximately Rs 2 lakh. Authorities were able to ascertain the details of the crime through a review of CCTV footage obtained from cameras strategically placed within the temple grounds. The surveillance footage provided crucial evidence that aided in identifying the perpetrators.

Utilizing the CCTV recordings, the Padubidri police initiated a thorough investigation, which led to the apprehension of the three women suspected of involvement in the theft. Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, officially confirmed the arrests in a formal press statement released to the media. The suspects are currently being held for further questioning and legal proceedings.