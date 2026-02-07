TN Assembly polls: CM Stalin to address over one lakh cadres in Virudhunagar

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, political activity across the state has intensified, and as part of its mobilisation drive, the DMK’s Youth Wing is hosting a large-scale South Zone Conference in Virudhunagar district on Saturday, in which Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is scheduled to deliver a special address.

The conference at Kalkurichi, under the theme ‘Tamil Nadu Will Never Bow Its Head’, is aimed at energising cadres and strengthening organisational unity ahead of the polls.

Over the past year, the DMK has organised a series of meetings and conventions to keep volunteers active and motivated. These include a General Committee meeting in Madurai, the ‘Udhbirappae Vaa’ outreach gathering, the DMK Mupperum Festival in Karur, a northern zone youth conference in Tiruvannamalai, and women’s conferences in Tiruppur and Thanjavur.

The Virudhunagar event marks the continuation of this region-wise mobilisation effort.

Party sources said the conference will begin at 3 p.m. and is expected to draw more than one lakh administrators and functionaries from 20 organisational districts.

Youth Wing representatives from district, city, union, town, and panchayat levels are likely to attend.

In total, organisers estimate participation could reach nearly 1.5 lakh members. Extensive preparations have been made for the gathering across nearly 100 acres of land.

Facilities include a large pavilion, a main stage, dining arrangements for participants, and a special ramp-walk stage for the Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister and Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin personally inspected the venue and reviewed arrangements earlier.

Ahead of the event, CM Stalin released a video message welcoming young cadres and praising Udhayanidhi’s leadership of the Youth Wing.

In another video about the Virudhunagar meet, the Chief Minister asserted that the DMK’s growing organisational strength had left opposition parties unsettled.

Political observers view the conference as a clear signal that the DMK is moving into campaign mode, relying heavily on its youth base to build momentum for the upcoming election battle.