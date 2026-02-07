Whenever he raises public issues, this is what happens: Supporters react strongly to Pappu Yadav’s arrest

New Delhi: Strong reactions poured in from supporters of Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav on Saturday following his arrest by Patna Police in connection with a 1995 forgery case, with many alleging political vendetta and questioning the timing and manner of the action.

Reacting to the arrest, Pappu Yadav’s supporter Nitish Singh said that the MP was targeted whenever he raised issues concerning Bihar.

“Whenever Pappu Yadav speaks about Bihar, about education, unemployment, or justice, this is what happens to him. When he repeatedly raised the NEET aspirant’s death issue in Parliament, the government acted against him. This has happened before as well,” Singh told IANS. He also expressed concern over the MP’s health, adding, “Doctors are saying that his condition is not stable at the moment. Around 8–10 doctors are currently attending to him.”

Another supporter, Gautam Anand, questioned the legality of the arrest, especially as Parliament is in session. “The Parliament session is currently ongoing, and yet a sitting MP has been forcibly arrested in the middle of the night. This is completely unacceptable and legally questionable,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sujit Yadav alleged harassment under pressure. “Pappu Yadav has always stood for students and the poor. He is being harassed deliberately to divert attention from real issues,” he remarked.

After the arrest of the Independent MP, Naval Kishore Yadav, also lashed out, claiming a breakdown of democratic values in the state. “Democracy in Bihar has completely collapsed. There is goonda raj here. Our hearts are broken today,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officials maintained that the arrest was carried out strictly in accordance with the law. SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said, “The arrest was made from the residence in connection with a 1995 case, in which a court had ordered attachment of property. He has been brought to a hospital for medical examination.”

Independent Bihar MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested late on Friday from his residence amid high drama. Officials said the action followed a court-issued property attachment warrant due to his repeated absence during the hearing process.

The case pertains to a 1995 forgery dispute registered at the Gardanibagh police station. According to the complaint, the house owner alleged that his property was fraudulently taken by the MP to run his office. Complainant Vinod Bihari Lal claimed that his house was rented through deception and later used as a Member of Parliament’s office, a fact he alleged was concealed at the time of the agreement.

As reactions continue to pour in, the arrest has triggered a fresh political storm in Bihar, with supporters alleging misuse of law and authorities asserting legal compliance.