‘Transparency, accountability’: CM Samrat Choudhary meets top officials; issues directives

Patna: After taking the oath, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary moved swiftly to assert control over the administrative machinery, signalling an action-oriented, results-driven approach from the outset of his tenure.

Moments after taking the oath as the state’s 24th Chief Minister, Choudhary proceeded directly to the Secretariat, where he formally assumed charge of the Chief Minister’s Office –underscoring his intent to waste no time in governance.

Soon after, he convened a high-level meeting with senior IAS officers, including Principal Secretaries and top officials from various departments.

The meeting focused on accelerating governance, streamlining administrative processes, and reviewing the status of pending development projects.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued firm directives, making it clear that the government’s foremost priority would be the swift resolution of public grievances.

He stressed that negligence in the implementation of development schemes would not be tolerated and instructed all departments to meet their targets within stipulated timelines.

Key sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, and law and order were highlighted as areas requiring immediate and sustained attention.

Emphasising transparency and accountability, Choudhary directed officials to ensure that citizens are not forced to make repeated visits to government offices for basic services.

He called for efficient grievance redressal mechanisms and urged the administration to adopt digital governance practices to simplify access to public services.

Reviewing ongoing development initiatives, he sought detailed progress reports and made it clear that accountability would be fixed in cases of delay.

At the same time, officials were instructed to fast-track proposals for new schemes to further accelerate Bihar’s development trajectory.

The Chief Minister’s immediate and proactive engagement with the bureaucracy reflects a government operating in active mode from day one.

As his directives begin to take shape on the ground, the coming days will be crucial in determining how effectively this momentum translates into tangible outcomes for the people of Bihar.