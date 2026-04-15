Mangaluru: Teenage Boy Electrocuted While Playing Cricket in Jeppu Mahakalipadpu

Mangaluru: A pall of gloom has descended upon Jeppu Mahakalipadpu following the tragic death of Varun, a 15-year-old boy, who was electrocuted on Saturday, April 11, while playing cricket with friends. The incident occurred near a bhajana mandir, close to the Mahakalipadpu underpass.

Varun, the son of Kannan Gowda, resided with his family in Nirmal Nagar, Jeppu Mahakalipadpu. The family hails originally from Bannihatti village in Byadagi taluk of Haveri district.

Preliminary reports indicate the unfortunate incident happened when the cricket ball landed on the roof of a nearby structure during play. In an attempt to retrieve the ball, Varun inadvertently contacted a live electric wire, resulting in his instantaneous death at the scene.

The deceased had recently completed his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations and was eagerly anticipating the results. His father, Kannan Gowda, operates a modest canteen in the locality.

Varun is survived by his parents, an elder brother, and a younger sister, aged three and a half years.

The tragic incident prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from the local community. MLC Ivan D’Souza visited the grieving family to express his heartfelt sympathies. D’Souza assured the family of his unwavering support and pledged to facilitate appropriate compensation in light of their devastating loss.