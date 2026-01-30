TRENDS 2K26: Medico-Legal Conference Marks Pearl Jubilee of Hospital Administration at Father Muller

Mangalore: The Department of Hospital Administration, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), successfully hosted a one-day Medico-Legal Conference titled “TRENDS 2K26” on 30 January 2026 at the Decennial Memorial Hall, as part of the Pearl Jubilee celebrations commemorating 30 years of academic excellence of the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) programme.

Over the past three decades, the MHA programme at Father Muller has played a pivotal role in nurturing competent hospital administrators who have significantly contributed to the healthcare sector, earning the institution widespread repute for excellence in healthcare education and management.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Dr. B. Sanjeev Rai, former Chief of Research and Dean, Father Muller Medical College, and one of the key contributors to the inception of the MHA course. In his keynote address, Dr Rai reflected on the challenges faced during the early years of introducing a newly curated academic programme in a modest hospital setting. He emphasized that the vision of the management, coupled with the tenacity and dedication of the former faculty, transformed the dream into reality. Today, the course continues to produce some of the finest hospital administrators, making it a sought-after programme nationwide.

Dr. B. Sanjeev Rai was felicitated for his extensive guidance given to the hospital administration department and for being the first teacher of the course.

Presiding over the function, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), highlighted the indispensable role of hospital administrators in the growth and success of healthcare institutions. He remarked that administration is as vital to patient outcomes as clinical expertise, stressing that accreditations, safety standards, and quality governance work hand in hand with medical care. He reiterated that a hospital’s success is truly a result of teamwork.

The programme began with a warm welcome by Dr Nirmala Kumari, Head of the Department of Hospital Administration, who traced the 30-year journey of the MHA programme, outlining its milestones, growth, and contributions to the healthcare ecosystem.

A significant highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the unveiling of the Pearl Jubilee logo, specially designed by Ms Manju M, II Year MHA student. She was felicitated for her creative contribution by Dr Michael Sathumayor, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Sweta D’Souza, Organizing Secretary of TRENDS 2K26, essayed the vote of thanks and former Head of the Department and Dr Shivashankara A. R., Principal, FMCOAHS, was also present. Compeers for the conference were 1st year MHA students Deona Jane Menezes, Ms Nishma Monteiro, while Ms Andrea Solomon & Ms Zakia Sana Khader were moderators for the sessions.

Following the inaugural session, the academic proceedings commenced with a series of insightful expert talks:

Adv. K. Nikesh Shetty, Legal Expert, delivered a comprehensive review on Medical Negligence: New Indian Laws and Recent Judicial Verdicts.

Dr Udaya Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, spoke on the Role of Hospital Administrators in the Prevention and Management of Medico-Legal Issues.

Adv. Latha Holla, Legal Expert, presented on the Future of Medical Law in India: Emerging Risks and Reforms.

Dr Vijetha, Quality Officer and Assistant Professor, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, elaborated on the Legal Implications of Patient Safety Incidents and Sentinel Events.

The conference witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty of Hospital Administration programmes across nearby universities, including institutions from Bengaluru, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The event saw over 320 registrations, reflecting its academic relevance and reach.

The programme also highlighted the MHA and BHA programmes offered at Father Muller, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to developing skilled healthcare administrators equipped to meet evolving medico-legal and quality challenges.

TRENDS 2K26 stood as a fitting academic tribute to the Pearl Jubilee celebrations, reaffirming Father Muller’s legacy in shaping leadership and excellence in hospital administration.