Trump says considering troop relocation from Italy: Media

Rome: US President Donald Trump told Italian media that he is “still considering” relocating troops from bases in Italy, adding that “Italy was not there when we needed it,” local media reported.

Trump made the remarks in a phone interview, during which he refused to comment on Iran’s response to a US peace proposal, which had been expected on Friday, according to the report by local newspaper Corriere della Sera.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was visiting Rome, said Iran was expected to respond later in the day to Washington’s proposal on resolving their ongoing conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to Trump’s remarks about troop relocation, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said he “cannot understand” the reasoning behind that. He noted that Italy is working with countries in a coalition to prepare a mission in the Strait of Hormuz focused on mine clearance and the protection of maritime navigation.

Italy’s ANSA news agency reported on May 1 that Trump said he may reduce US military presence in Spain and Italy, slamming European allies for not helping in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Data from the US Department of Defence shows that as of the end of 2025, around 12,700 active-duty US troops are permanently stationed in Italy, making it the second-largest US military presence in Europe after Germany.

Earlier in May, Trump had said the United States will reduce its troop presence in Germany beyond earlier expectations. “We’re gonna cut way down and we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000,” he said.

He also criticised congressional scrutiny of military actions, saying it weakens negotiations. He said such moves are “hurting our negotiating ability, which is infinite right now.”