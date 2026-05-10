UN chief welcomes ceasefire, exchange of prisoners between Ukraine, Russia

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes a three-day ceasefire and a planned exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, his spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine on Friday agreed to a ceasefire from Saturday to Monday and a “thousand-for-thousand” prisoner exchange, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that a three-day ceasefire has been agreed between Russia and Ukraine, describing it as a possible step toward ending the long-running war.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said in a statement.

He said the ceasefire would coincide with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations and noted Ukraine’s role in World War II. “The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II,” he said.

According to Trump, the agreement includes a halt to active combat operations. “This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity,” he said.

He added that both sides have also agreed to a large prisoner exchange. “And also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” Trump said.

The US President said the initiative was driven directly by him. “This request was made directly by me,” he said, expressing appreciation to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for agreeing to the terms.