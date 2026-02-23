Two Arrested in Kundapur for Allegedly Forcing Minor to Record Provocative Video

Kundapur: Authorities have apprehended two individuals, identified as Shashank and Pramod, in connection with an incident involving the alleged coercion of a minor into recording a video containing anti-national statements. The incident, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kundapur Rural Police Station, has sparked concerns regarding the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and the potential for incitement of communal discord.

According to police reports, the accused purportedly compelled a young boy, the son of a North Indian migrant laborer, to utter inflammatory remarks while recording the act on a mobile phone. The video was subsequently disseminated across various social media platforms, allegedly with the intent to instigate tension and unrest.

The prompt action by law enforcement followed the filing of a formal complaint by the boy’s father. The accused were taken into custody and presented before the court, where proceedings are underway.

In a related development, Shashank, one of the arrested individuals, has lodged a counter-complaint with the Kundapur Police Station, alleging assault by an unspecified group. This claim is currently under investigation, and a separate case has been registered to address the allegations.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Udupi district, Hariram Shanker, has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the circulation of the aforementioned video. SP Shanker confirmed that a case has been officially registered and a thorough investigation is in progress. He emphasized that any individual found to be sharing or reposting the video on social media platforms will face stringent legal consequences under the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and other pertinent legal provisions.

The authorities are actively monitoring the situation to prevent any escalation of tensions and to ensure the safety and security of all residents. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the legal proceedings unfold.