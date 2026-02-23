Five arrested for assaulting retired Army Colonel in Gurugram road rage case

Gurugram: A retired Indian Army Colonel was allegedly assaulted and injured in a road rage incident in Gurugram after a minor vehicle collision escalated into violence, with police arresting five accused while one suspect remains absconding.

The victim, identified as Col Anil Yadav (retd), was driving alone on the night of February 21 after visiting his ailing father at Medanta Hospital in Sector 5 and was on his way towards Sector 60 when his car reportedly grazed another vehicle, triggering a confrontation.

According to the complaint filed by the retired officer, six youths travelling in the other vehicle stopped him and allegedly began assaulting him.

The accused allegedly punched him, smashed the windshield and lights of his vehicle, and caused extensive damage to the car using beer bottles.

They also allegedly forced him into their vehicle in an attempt to abduct him, but the attempt failed due to traffic congestion on the road.

The accused then allegedly coerced him into transferring Rs 30,000 through a UPI transaction before fleeing the spot as traffic built up, the complaint stated.

Col Yadav sustained injuries in the assault and was taken to Artemis Hospital, where he received emergency medical treatment and was later discharged.

The retired officer later took to social media platform X, alleging delay in police action and claiming that his statement was not recorded promptly and that an FIR had not been registered immediately after the incident.

His post gained widespread attention, following which Gurugram Police registered an FIR at Sector 50 Police Station on February 23 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, extortion, criminal intimidation, and damage to property.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested five accused, identified as Pankaj (23), Vikas (21), and Nikhil (21), all residents of Rewari district, and Sahil (22) and Ankit Kumar (22), residents of Mahendergarh district.

Police said the accused had attended a wedding function in Badshahpur on the night of the incident.

According to investigators, three of the accused are employed in a private company in Rewari, while the others are students.

One accused remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

Police said further investigation in the case is ongoing.