Two Arrested in Mangaluru for Social Media Sword Dance Reel

Mangaluru: Authorities in Mangaluru have apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in creating and disseminating a video on social media that depicted one of them dancing with a sword. The actions of the accused are said to have incited fear and apprehension among the public.

The arrested parties have been identified as Ameer Suhail, 28, a resident of Mangaluru Port, and Suresh, 29, a resident of Kavoor.

According to official reports, the aforementioned video, featuring Ameer Suhail brandishing and dancing with a sword, was initially shared as a story on Facebook on December 13, 2025. The video was posted via an account identified as “Suresh Psy,” accompanied by the caption “VIBES” and a white heart emoji. Law enforcement officials stated that the video gained traction and subsequently generated palpable unease and disquiet among the citizenry, thereby necessitating police intervention.

In response to the incident, a formal case has been registered at the Kavoor Police Station under Crime No. 188/2025. The charges levied against the accused include violations of Sections 352(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)–2023, Section 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act, and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Following a thorough investigation, police apprehended both suspects on December 13, 2025. Authorities have confiscated the sword utilized in the video reel, in addition to the mobile phones used to record and upload the content. These items are now considered key pieces of evidence in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Mangaluru North Sub-Division ACP Srikanth K. The team on the ground was led by Kavoor Police Inspector Raghavendra M. Baindoor, Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun Biradar, and included station staff members Sambhaji Kadam, Kenchana Gowda, Sharanappa, Raghavendra, and Riyaz. Further investigations are underway.