Two Arrested in Minor Sexual Assault and Gold Jewellery Fraud Case in Udupi

Udupi: A disturbing case has come to light in which a minor girl was allegedly trapped in a love affair, repeatedly sexually assaulted at a lodge, and cheated of gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from her home.

In connection with the case, police have arrested Jitendra Shetty (25) of Thekkatte-Kumbhashi and Sushan Poojary (22) of Kurvadi under charges of repeated rape, offences under the POCSO Act, criminal intimidation, and cheating.

According to reports, the 17-year-old girl from Kodavoor-Malpe came into contact with the second accused, Sushan Poojary, through the social media platform Snapchat in March. Through him, she was introduced to the first accused, Jitendra.

Police said Jitendra lured the girl into a romantic relationship and took advantage of her innocence. He allegedly took her to a lodge on nearly three occasions and sexually assaulted her, while threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone. It is also alleged that his friend, Sushan Poojary, assisted him in the crime.

Later, Jitendra allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to the girl claiming that his father was suffering from paralysis and urgently needed money. He reportedly convinced her to bring gold jewellery from her house, assuring her that he would redeem and return it within a week.

Believing his claims to be genuine, the girl allegedly handed over jewellery from her home during the first week of April, including earrings, gold rings, and a chain with a Ganapati pendant, to Jitendra and Sushan.

About 15 days later, the accused allegedly threatened the girl, saying that more gold jewellery was needed in order to retrieve the ornaments already pledged.

Following this, the girl again brought two gold chains, a ring, and a pendant from her house. In total, the accused are said to have taken approximately 71 grams of gold jewellery from the minor girl.

After noticing that gold jewellery was missing from the house and observing changes in the girl’s behaviour, the girl’s mother questioned her daughter, following which the girl revealed the entire incident. The mother immediately lodged a complaint at the Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a case was registered at the Udupi Women Police Station under charges of repeated rape, cheating, criminal intimidation, common intention, and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Considering the seriousness of the case, Women Police Station Inspector Raghavendra C arrested both accused and produced them before the court.



