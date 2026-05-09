BJP hails ‘new sunrise’ in Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari set for CM oath

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday made a sharp political attack on the ruling dispensation in West Bengal while reacting to the BJP’s rise in the state and the upcoming swearing-in of Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Minister.

Singh said, “It is true that the land of Bengal has been a cultural centre of Sanatan tradition. But those who ruled the state, especially the TMC, became increasingly extremist, targeting Hindus, promoting hooliganism, creating anarchy, and pursuing politics with the support of Bangladeshi Muslims. When it became extreme, people there chose and believed BJP.”

In a separate reaction, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo welcomed the political shift in the state, saying, “Today, a new sunrise has taken place in West Bengal, a sunrise of hope, of aspiration, of development, and of a government for the common people…”

Meanwhile, Minister Ram Kripal Yadav extended his congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place today.

He said, “I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to the future Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, under whose leadership a historic political change took place in Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Party achieved victory. I believe that as Chief Minister, he will work effectively for the development of Bengal, which had been deprived of progress for years…”

The swearing-in ceremony marks a historic moment as Adhikari is set to become the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. His rise follows two high-profile electoral victories against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that significantly reshaped the state’s political landscape.

Adhikari first defeated Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly election from Nandigram by a narrow margin, in one of the most closely watched contests in recent years. He later secured another major victory in the 2026 elections from Bhabanipur, winning by more than 15,000 votes.

The result was widely seen as a major setback for Banerjee in her traditional stronghold and cemented Adhikari’s position as the BJP’s leading face in West Bengal politics.