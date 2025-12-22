Udupi Administration Mandates Immediate Establishment of Animal Shelters

Udupi: In response to a Supreme Court directive aimed at managing the burgeoning population of stray animals, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued a mandate for the immediate establishment of animal shelters across the district. The directive was announced during a district-level committee meeting held on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rajathadri, Manipal. The meeting convened to address escalating concerns surrounding stray dogs and to formulate strategies for effective animal birth control.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. emphasized the urgency of adhering to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, which seek to mitigate the risks posed by stray dogs in sensitive public areas. These areas include government and private educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, and other locations frequented by the public. She stressed that strict adherence to these directives is paramount.

The Deputy Commissioner disclosed that a comprehensive survey has already identified 4,405 stray dogs in critical zones such as railway and bus stations, sports complexes, and educational institutions. To ensure accountability, nodal officers have been designated for each institution to oversee the management of these animals. Institutions that have yet to appoint nodal officers were instructed to do so without delay.

To effectively manage rabies cases, suspected diseases, and instances of aggressive behavior among stray animals, land has been earmarked in several taluks for the construction of animal shelters. These shelters will serve as temporary housing for captured animals. Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has set a deadline of one week for the remaining taluks of Brahmavar and Hebri to identify suitable land and commence shelter construction. The shelters must adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ensuring the provision of adequate food, water, shade, and veterinary care.

The administration is also prioritizing Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures to control the stray dog population. Local urban and rural bodies have been directed to continuously implement ABC programs, encompassing the capture, sterilization, and vaccination of stray dogs. Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. suggested that municipal workers volunteering to assist in capturing dogs should receive comprehensive training to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the animals.

In an effort to enhance the sustainability of the animal shelters, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. indicated that the administration would welcome support from donors interested in contributing to the care of stray animals through adoption programs. She also emphasized the critical need for seamless inter-departmental coordination to ensure the effective implementation of all measures aimed at controlling the stray dog population and safeguarding public health.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr. M.C. Reddappa, Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, various district-level implementing officers, taluk tahsildars, executive officers, and other relevant stakeholders. The collaborative effort underscores the Udupi administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by stray animals comprehensively and humanely.