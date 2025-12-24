Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Articulates Christmas as Heartbeat of Divine Love in Yuletide Message

Udupi: The Most Reverend Dr. Gerald Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, has issued a heartfelt Christmas message, characterizing the festival as the very embodiment of God’s profound love and an eloquent demonstration of His limitless affection for mankind.

In his address, Bishop Lobo emphasized that Christmas is emblematic of God’s immeasurable love, manifested in the offering of His only Son to the world. He posited that the genuine celebration of Christmas resides in experiencing this divine love – a wellspring of compassion and tenderness – and subsequently mirroring it by sharing Christ’s love from within our hearts.

Drawing upon the poignant verses of poet G.S. Shivarudrappa, which eloquently depict light illuminating the human experience, the Bishop underscored the paramount significance of light in human existence. He recounted that in a world shrouded in darkness, the birth of Christ during the serene midnight of Christmas ushered in the advent of light. Christmas, he stated, serves as an inspiration for humanity to traverse in the light and to become integral members of the Kingdom of Light, thereby transmuting darkness into hope, weariness into vitality, and lifelessness into a reinvigorated existence.

Referring to Jesus Christ as the Light of the World, Bishop Lobo articulated that Christmas is a festival that envelops human life with divine radiance and bestows upon it an abundance of love. “Christmas is the festival of light in our lives,” he declared, expressing his fervent hope that Jesus, the Light of the World, may be born anew in every heart.

The Bishop implored individuals to be illuminated by Christ’s divine radiance, to relinquish selfishness and hatred, and to cultivate lives deeply rooted in unity and mutual understanding. He issued a call to action, urging the fostering of brotherhood, harmony, and compassionate coexistence within society.

Bishop Lobo concluded his message by extending warm Christmas greetings to all, expressing his sincere wishes for a joyous and blessed Yuletide season.