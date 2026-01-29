Udupi Bus Door Installation Deadline Extended to June 1st

Udupi: The deadline for the mandatory installation of doors on all buses operating within the Udupi district, including private vehicles, has been extended to June 1st. This announcement was made by Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP), Hariram Shankar, citing technical challenges and logistical considerations.

The decision was reached during a meeting held earlier today at the Deputy Commissioner’s office auditorium in Manipal. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. and included representatives from the district’s bus owners’ association.

SP Hariram Shankar explained the rationale behind the extension. “Several factors contributed to the decision to extend the deadline,” he stated. “Firstly, schools and educational institutions within the district will continue to operate and conduct examinations until March. This presents a significant challenge in terms of transportation for students. Secondly, the district currently lacks a sufficient number of garage facilities capable of handling the installation of doors on all private and public buses within the originally stipulated timeframe.”

He further elaborated that the extension, allowing until June 1st for the installation of folding-type doors, was granted following formal requests from bus drivers and owners. These stakeholders expressed concerns regarding the feasibility of meeting the initial deadline, given the aforementioned constraints.

Despite the extension, SP Hariram Shankar emphasized that the renewal process for bus fitness certificates (FC) will proceed without interruption. “The renewal of fitness certificates for all buses will continue from today,” he affirmed. “However, a crucial condition will be attached to each renewed certificate. This condition will explicitly state that the fitness certificate will be subject to cancellation if the mandated folding-type doors are not installed on the bus by the extended deadline of June 1st.”

This measure aims to ensure compliance with the safety regulations while providing bus operators with a more realistic timeframe to implement the required modifications to their vehicles. The authorities expect that this extension will facilitate a smoother transition, minimizing disruption to public transportation services within the Udupi district while prioritizing passenger safety.