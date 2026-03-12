Udupi DC Assures Gas Supply Amid Public Demand Surge

Udupi: Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has taken decisive measures to ensure a stable and prioritized gas supply across the district, following a surge in public demand fueled by concerns over potential shortages. The Deputy Commissioner’s actions come in response to a recent increase in LPG gas connection bookings, reportedly triggered by anxiety surrounding ongoing international conflicts and their potential impact on supply chains. The surge in demand has, in some instances, led to temporary disruption of booking systems.

In a meeting convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall in Rajathadri, Manipal, with gas agency owners and key stakeholders, Swaroopa T.K. directed gas agencies to prioritize the public’s needs, focusing particularly on essential services and vulnerable populations. This includes ensuring an uninterrupted gas supply to government hospitals, hostels, domestic consumers, and industries producing essential commodities.

The Deputy Commissioner addressed the widespread rumors circulating on social media platforms regarding potential disruptions to LPG supply due to the situation in Middle Eastern countries. She firmly stated that these rumors should be disregarded, emphasizing that the district currently has a sufficient stock of domestic cooking gas. Gas agencies were instructed to actively engage with consumers to raise awareness and provide accurate information about the current supply situation, thereby mitigating public panic.

Swaroopa T.K. also highlighted the prevalence of households with multiple LPG connections within the district. She stipulated that priority should be given to consumers holding only a single cylinder connection. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of promoting the judicious use of gas among the public, organizations, and institutions, advocating for responsible consumption practices.

To streamline the management of gas cylinder requirements, officials from various departments, including Health, Commerce, Industries, Energy, Women and Child Development, Transport, and Police, must submit detailed lists of the LPG cylinder needs of institutions under their respective jurisdictions to the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

To manage demand effectively, an inter-booking period of 25 days has been established from the date of the last refill for each consumer. The Food and Civil Supplies Department must disseminate information about this measure to the public. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has mandated that officials ensure the continued and uninterrupted food supply at Indira Canteens throughout the district.

A stern warning was issued against disseminating false or misleading information concerning gas supply via social media platforms. The Deputy Commissioner stated that those found spreading such misinformation, which could potentially disrupt law and order, would face strict legal action. The public has been advised to contact the helpline number 112 for any assistance, and officials must promptly address and resolve any complaints received.

The Deputy Commissioner further emphasized that stringent action would be taken against any individuals or entities found to be illegally selling, storing, or transporting domestic or commercial gas cylinders on the black market. Unauthorized storage, transportation, or refilling of LPG cylinders will also attract legal consequences.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, speaking at the meeting, urged the public to refrain from using domestic LPG cylinders for powering automobiles, highlighting the misuse of resources. He underscored the critical role of gas agency suppliers, dealers, and companies in preventing the black marketing of LPG cylinders, calling for their full cooperation in maintaining a fair and transparent supply chain.

Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department Ravindra, along with gas agency owners, suppliers, and other relevant officials, attended the meeting, demonstrating a unified commitment to addressing the current situation and ensuring a stable gas supply for the residents of Udupi.