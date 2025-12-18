Udupi DC Mandates Doors for All Buses, Directs Stringent Action Against Traffic Violators

Udupi: In a decisive move to enhance road safety and alleviate traffic congestion, Udupi District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swaroopa T.K. has issued a directive mandating the installation of doors on all buses operating within the district. The DC instructed Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials to establish a definitive timeframe for compliance and to initiate strict legal proceedings against vehicles that fail to adhere to the mandate even after the stipulated deadline.

The directive was issued during the District Road Safety Committee meeting held on Thursday at the DC’s office auditorium in Rajatadri, Manipal. Presiding over the meeting, DC Swaroopa T.K. addressed pressing concerns regarding traffic violations and road safety hazards plaguing the district.

The DC highlighted the persistent issue of buses stopping at unauthorised locations instead of designated bus stops, leading to significant traffic congestion. Despite prior instructions to rectify this issue, substantial improvements have remained elusive. Consequently, DC Swaroopa T.K. directed RTO officials to register monthly cases against buses found violating traffic regulations.

Crackdown on Ready-Mix Concrete Vehicles:

In addition to addressing bus-related infractions, the DC voiced serious concerns regarding ready-mix concrete transport vehicles spilling concrete onto roadways due to overloading. This spillage obstructs the smooth flow of traffic and poses a significant safety risk, contributing to accidents. DC Swaroopa T.K. instructed officials to take stringent legal action and impose substantial fines on such vehicles.

The DC emphasised the continuous movement of vehicles transporting ready-mix concrete for construction projects throughout the district. Overloading results in concrete falling onto highways and other roads, creating uneven surfaces that present a grave danger to two-wheeled vehicles and other motorists. The administration has received numerous complaints and accident reports related to this issue. RTO officials are directed to take immediate and decisive action against these violations.

Addressing Black Spots and Road Safety:

DC Swaroopa T.K. informed the committee that 18 accident-prone black spots have been identified on highways within the district. Instructions were previously issued to inspect these locations and undertake scientific road improvement works. While the majority of these works have been completed, the DC directed concerned engineers to prioritise the remaining projects to ensure seamless traffic movement and enhanced safety.

The DC underscored the pivotal role of public adherence to road safety regulations in mitigating accidents, urging motorists to exercise caution and responsibility while driving.

Urban Traffic and Parking Management:

To address urban traffic and parking challenges, the DC instructed the Municipal Commissioner to identify designated parking spaces within Udupi City Municipal limits to facilitate proper parking for public vehicles. Furthermore, the DC directed the removal of unauthorised roadside vendors in collaboration with the police department, with the aim of identifying suitable vending zones to rehabilitate them where feasible.

District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, addressing the meeting, suggested that the Municipal Commissioner should implement measures to allow all autorickshaw drivers to park their vehicles at designated auto stands. He also proposed holding separate public meetings to gather opinions regarding app-based taxi services in the Manipal area and to subsequently submit a comprehensive report on the matter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyaal, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Kiran S., Project Director of the National Highways Authority, Abdullah Mohammed Azmi, Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, district-level officers, and tahsildars were present at the meeting, demonstrating a unified commitment to enhancing road safety and traffic management within Udupi District.