Devendra Suvarna Denies Allegations of Police Misconduct, Claims Akshata Poojary’s Accusations are False

Udupi: Devendra Suvarna of Vaddarse has refuted allegations made by activists supporting student Akshata Poojary, asserting that claims of police misconduct are entirely unfounded. Suvarna, who identifies himself as the victim in the underlying case, stated unequivocally that the police did not misbehave and, in fact, did not even enter the residence in question. He maintains he was present with the police during the execution of a court warrant and characterised the accusations as baseless.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Udupi Press Club on Thursday, Suvarna, accompanied by his wife Shakunthala and mother Paddi, detailed his 11-year ordeal and suffering stemming from the case. He described himself as having been subjected to significant injustice and enduring a life of hardship despite working diligently to earn a livelihood. He emphasised his continued faith in the Constitution and the judicial system, through which he has been relentlessly pursuing justice, albeit with limited success.

Suvarna lamented that the compensation awarded to him by the court remains elusive, particularly given his physical inability to work, rendering him wholly dependent on his mother and wife. While he has been fighting for justice independently, he stated that Akshata Poojary’s recent accusations, which he alleges are false, and the ensuing community-based protests have prompted him to galvanise support from his own community, the Mogaveera, to launch a more concerted effort.

He accused Akshata Poojary of disseminating large-scale false allegations against both the police and himself, which he claims are presented in a manner designed to be convincing to the public. “Truth will come out sooner or later,” Suvarna declared. “I have acted lawfully throughout the case, and I have faith in the judiciary.” He also noted that an FIR was registered against him during the protest.

Providing context to the case, Suvarna explained that in 2014, Ashik bin Ashok, then a 17-year-old minor, allegedly struck him while operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license. Suvarna stated that he remained unconscious for two weeks and underwent nearly a year of hospital treatment before initiating legal proceedings. After a seven-year trial, the court ruled in his favour, awarding him Rs 20 lakh in compensation. However, due to a lack of response from the accused, the court this year ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Suvarna further clarified that when the police proceeded to the residence of Ashik’s relatives in Uppoor to execute the court warrant, they were accompanied by him solely for the purpose of identifying the property. “The police did not assault Akshata in any manner,” he asserted. “I was standing some distance away from the house. The police did not even enter the house. The entire incident has been videographed by the police, and therefore the truth will become clear to everyone.”

Suvarna questioned the basis for the current allegations against both him and the police, given the aforementioned facts. He highlighted that Ashik, who has been absconding since the warrant was issued, has neither presented himself to the authorities nor remitted the court-ordered compensation. He appealed to those who participated in the protests based on what he claims are false statements to instead focus their efforts on ensuring that he receives the justice he is due for the suffering he has endured at the hands of Ashik.