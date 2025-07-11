Udupi DC Mandates Rehabilitation and Welfare Measures for Former Manual Scavengers

Udupi: In a decisive move aimed at uplifting the lives of those formerly engaged in manual scavenging, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroop T.K. has issued a directive to district officials to prioritize the provision of comprehensive rehabilitation schemes and government benefits to former Safai Karmacharis. The order came during the second quarterly meeting of the District Level Safai Karmachari Vigilance Committee, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal.

Acknowledging the nationwide ban on manual scavenging, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop emphasized the need for stringent action against any individuals or entities employing manual scavengers within urban and local body jurisdictions. She underscored the importance of ensuring timely and equitable wage disbursement to all civic workers operating within the district. Officials have been tasked with diligently verifying that wages, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and Provident Fund (PF) payments are consistently and promptly remitted to contractual civic workers.

Addressing the critical need for adequate housing, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the Gruhabhagya scheme under the “Housing for All” initiative. Eligible civic workers are to be prioritized for housing facilities. Recognizing that some civic workers own properties outside the city limits, potentially hindering their access to housing benefits, she instructed officials to prepare a proposal for regulatory changes to address this issue. This proposal will be submitted to the government for approval, paving the way for these workers to receive housing assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop further emphasized the mandatory use of safety equipment by all civic workers during their daily sanitation duties, citing the potential for adverse health effects resulting from non-compliance. Officials are expected to actively supervise and enforce this requirement.

The meeting also addressed the availability and utilization of rest houses designed to provide respite for Safai Karmacharis. The Deputy Commissioner directed that these workers undergo comprehensive health check-ups, including master health check-ups, every three months. Additionally, she stressed the importance of providing refreshments of good quality to those using the rest house facilities.

To promote educational opportunities for the children of civic workers, direct admission to residential schools has been facilitated. Deputy Commissioner Swaroop urged officials to raise awareness of this provision among civic workers to ensure its effective utilization. She requested a report in the next meeting detailing the number of Safai Karmachari students who have benefited from this initiative.

To enhance the financial security of civic workers, the Deputy Commissioner mandated enrollment in the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana for all. She affirmed that participation in these schemes would provide valuable future benefits.

The meeting was attended by Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Narayanaswamy, committee members Prashanthi Kom Vasanth, Nagaraja Bin Ramanath, Kotribai, and Shankar, as well as various district-level implementation officers.