Udupi Diocese Concludes ‘Jubilee Year of Hope 2025’ with Solemn Ceremony

Udupi: The Udupi Catholic Diocese marked the culmination of its ‘Jubilee Year of Hope 2025’ with a solemn concluding ceremony held on Sunday at the Milagres Cathedral, Kalyanpur. The event was characterised by deep devotion and reflection on the spiritual journey undertaken throughout the year.

The Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, presided over the concluding Holy Mass, delivering a message of sustained faith and optimism to the assembled faithful. Bishop Lobo reflected on the inauguration of the Jubilee Year in December 2024 and the subsequent implementation of various programs centred around the theme, “Hope does not disappoint.”

A significant undertaking during the Jubilee Year was the pilgrimage of the Holy Cross to every Christian household within the diocese. This initiative served to strengthen faith through veneration and provided an opportunity for personal and communal reflection.

While acknowledging the formal conclusion of the Jubilee Year, Bishop Lobo urged the congregation to internalise its message and continue to cultivate hope in their daily lives. He emphasised the importance of resisting despair and negative thoughts, encouraging all to move forward with unwavering trust in the Word of God.

The concluding ceremony included the observation of official Jubilee rites, steeped in tradition and symbolism. The Holy Crosses, which had been venerated in homes throughout the cathedral parish, were reverently returned to the church, signifying the culmination of their pilgrimage. Special prayers were offered, encompassing intentions for peace within the Church and throughout the world, serving as a poignant reminder of the year’s spiritual focus. A decorated Jubilee Cross, which had been prominently displayed near the altar throughout the year, was also blessed.

The occasion was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Diocesan Chancellor Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Secretary of the Diocesan Catholic Education Board Rev. Vincent Crasta, Episcopal Vicar for Religious Rev. Joy Tauro, Assistant Parish Priest of Milagres Cathedral Rev. Pradeep Cardoza, and Director of Anugraha Pastoral Centre Rev. Ashwin Aranha, along with numerous other guest priests. Their presence underscored the significance of the event and the collective commitment to the values of hope and faith that the Jubilee Year represented.