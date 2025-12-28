Udupi District Muslim Okkoota Condemns Obstruction of Christmas Celebrations

Udupi: The Udupi District Muslim Okkoota has issued a strong condemnation of recent attacks targeting Christmas celebrations and institutions affiliated with the Christian community within the district. The organization asserted that these acts constitute an affront to the Constitution of India and the established order of civil society.

In a formal press statement released earlier today, Iqbal Manna, the media spokesperson for the District Muslim Okkoota, articulated the organization’s position. Mr. Manna emphasized the constitutional guarantees afforded to all citizens, ensuring the freedom to practice and observe their religious beliefs without fear of intimidation or obstruction. He emphasised that this inclusive freedom serves as a cornerstone of the nation’s dignity, honor, and overall progress as a civilized and pluralistic society.

The Okkoota’s statement specifically addressed the incidents that disrupted Christmas festivities and targeted Christian institutions. Mr. Manna argued that such actions not only tarnish the reputation of the country on a national and potentially international stage but also actively contribute to the cultivation of a divisive and hostile atmosphere within the community.

“These attacks undermine the very fabric of our society,” Mr. Manna stated. “They represent a clear attempt to erode the principles of religious harmony and mutual respect that are essential for the well-being of our nation. We stand in solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters and unequivocally condemn all forms of religious intolerance and violence.”

The Udupi District Muslim Okkoota called upon law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incidents and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly and impartially. The organization further urged community leaders and citizens from all religious backgrounds to actively promote interfaith dialogue and understanding, working together to counter the forces of division and hatred.