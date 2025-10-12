Udupi Legislators Decry Priyanka Kharge’s Call for RSS Ban, Shivakumar’s Remarks

Udupi: Udupi legislators have mounted a unified and vocal response against Priyanka Kharge’s letter seeking a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and comments by DK Shivakumar, defending the RSS and challenging their critics’ motives.

Former Minister and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar held a press conference to address the issue, accusing Kharge of using the RSS controversy to deflect from perceived shortcomings in his own performance. “Kharge has not demonstrated a commitment to serving the people during his time in office,” Kumar stated. His statements are a transparent attempt to gain media attention. In contrast, RSS volunteers have a long and distinguished history of public service, spanning centuries.”

Kumar further criticized Kharge’s absence during critical times, specifically mentioning the Kalyana Karnataka floods. “Roads in rural areas are riddled with potholes, and crucial funds remain undistributed,” he alleged. “Kharge is attempting to mask these failures by attacking the RSS.”

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna echoed Kumar’s sentiments, questioning DK Shivakumar’s authority to comment on the RSS. Suvarna speculated on Shivakumar’s future within the Congress party, suggesting a potential expulsion by Siddaramaiah. “If that were to occur, we might witness the unique spectacle of Shivakumar donning the ceremonial attire and participating in RSS parades,” Suvarna quipped.

Addressing Kharge’s call for a ban on RSS activities, Suvarna asserted its impracticality. “Even if he were to be reborn, he would lack the power to take action against the RSS,” he declared. “The entire world recognizes the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those who have criticized the RSS have invariably been forced to acknowledge its significant impact.”

Former MLA Raghupati Bhat added his voice to the chorus of opposition, praising the RSS for its century-long service and contributions to the nation. He strongly refuted Kharge’s criticisms, stating, “The RSS operates without discrimination towards any religion. Leaders such as Vajpayee and Modi, who hail from the RSS, have served the nation with distinction. The RSS has never espoused anti-national or anti-religious ideologies.”

Bhat also addressed DK Shivakumar’s reference to the RSS’s ceremonial headwear, clarifying, “That is not a black cap; it is the ceremonial attire of the RSS. To refer to it as a black cap is disrespectful and inaccurate.”

The strong reactions from these Udupi legislators highlight the contentious nature of the RSS issue in Karnataka’s political landscape and underscore the organization’s significant presence and influence within the region. The debate sparked by Kharge’s letter and Shivakumar’s statements is likely to continue to fuel political discussions in the days and weeks to come.