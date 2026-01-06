Udupi Paryaya Preparations Underway as Minister Hebbalkar Orders Infrastructure Upgrades

Belagavi: Minister for Women and Child Development and District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has issued directives for the allocation of ₹6 crore towards essential infrastructure development in Udupi, in anticipation of the forthcoming Udupi Paryaya festival. The instructions were conveyed during a video conference held on Tuesday, attended by district legislators and key officials.

Minister Hebbalkar emphasised the critical need for comprehensive preparations to ensure the seamless execution of the Paryaya festival. Addressing Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. and other departmental representatives, the Minister mandated the immediate commencement of infrastructural enhancements, with a particular focus on road development within the city.

Acknowledging the constrained timeframe, Minister Hebbalkar urged officials to adopt a mission-mode approach, necessitating round-the-clock operations to expedite the completion of the outlined projects. She underscored the importance of collaborative governance, directing the Deputy Commissioner to maintain open communication and cooperation with all district Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), ensuring that their insights are integrated into the planning and execution processes and that no aspect of the arrangements is overlooked.

The video conference saw active participation from MLAs Sunil Kumar, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantiholi, and Gurme Suresh Shetty, along with Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. and officials representing a diverse array of government departments. The collaborative dialogue facilitated a comprehensive assessment of the logistical requirements for the Paryaya festival and fostered a unified commitment to delivering a well-organised and successful event. The allocated funds are expected to significantly improve the infrastructure and facilitate the smooth flow of pilgrims and attendees during the auspicious Udupi Paryaya.