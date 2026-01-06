Udupi Police Apprehend Individual Trafficking MDMA in Autorickshaw

Udupi: Law enforcement officials apprehended Abdul Rauf, 26, a resident of Shivalli, on charges of trafficking MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) in an autorickshaw. Police arrested him in Karamballi Ramabettu, located in Shivalli village.

According to police reports, the accused was found to be in possession of 7.59 grams of MDMA powder, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 15,000. Authorities also seized Rs 3,100 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics, along with the autorickshaw used in the illicit operation. The total value of the confiscated property is estimated at Rs 3,23,100.

The Udupi City Police Station registered a formal case under Crime No. 217/2025, citing violations of Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Udupi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prabhu D.T. and spearheaded by Udupi City Police Station In-charge Inspector Mahesh Prasad. The team involved in the arrest included PSI Bharatesh Kankanawadi, Gopal Krishna Jogi, and police personnel Harish Naik, Prasanna C., Netravati, Satish Palli, Hemanth Kumar, Santosh Rathod, and Anand.