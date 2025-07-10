Udupi Police Undertake Revitalization Camp to Bolster Physical Fitness

Udupi: In a proactive move to enhance the well-being of its personnel, the Udupi District Police has organized a comprehensive 30-day revitalization camp for 71 of its officers and staff. The initiative, aimed at fostering improved health and sustained physical and mental fortitude, is being held at ‘SoukhyaVana,’ a facility within the Sri Manjunatheshwara Yoga and Nature Therapy Hospital near Parkala.

The camp, which commenced on July 1st, has selected participants comprising 62 male and 9 female police personnel. The group includes one Sub-Inspector (SI), 12 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 35 Head Constables, and 23 Police Constables. All are participating in a rigorous program designed to restore and maintain optimal fitness levels.

The curriculum encompasses a diverse range of activities, including yoga, physical training exercises, Zumba, gym workouts, and karate, all instructed by experts in their respective fields. Complementing the physical training, specialized lectures and demonstrations are being conducted, focusing on essential strategies for managing stress and cultivating a healthy lifestyle. Participants are required to adhere strictly to the ‘pathyaahara,’ a prescribed diet provided by SoukhyaVana, throughout the camp.

The Udupi Police Department recognizes the inherent challenges faced by its officers, who often experience weight gain and other health issues due to the demanding nature of their profession. It is hoped that the natural therapy methods employed at Parika will offer a significant remedy to these concerns.

During a recent morning exercise session at the camp, District Police Superintendent Hariram Shankar emphasized the broader objectives of the program. “This is not merely a weight-loss program,” he stated. “It has a significant goal of enhancing the overall health and physical fitness of police personnel.”

Superintendent Shankar further elaborated on the specific benefits for those with pre-existing conditions. “This program is especially beneficial for those suffering from cholesterol and high blood sugar issues. The strict diet and exercise regimen here are expected to provide definite benefits. This is not a relaxation camp; training for physical fitness takes place in six different stages from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.”

The Sri Manjunatheshwara Yoga and Nature Therapy Hospital is providing comprehensive support to the participants, including training, treatments, meals, and beverages. Yoga instruction is being provided by instructors from the SDM hospital, while police drills and parades are being led by experienced staff. Participants are engaging in daily walks of at least 10 kilometers, and karate and Zumba sessions are being conducted by external agencies, according to Superintendent Shankar.

Superintendent Shankar also addressed the physical challenges faced by officers over time. “When joining the police force, our young officers are physically very strong. However, due to work pressure and other reasons, they often cannot eat on time, leading to various physical issues. Since these problems arise because of their job, the department has taken the initiative to provide solutions through this camp. We are confident that the camp will yield excellent results.”

Rajendra Maniyani, an ASI from the Shankaranarayana Police Station, echoed the positive sentiment surrounding the camp. “This one-month ‘Revitalization Camp’ organized by the Udupi District Police for 71 selected personnel at Parika is not just a weight-loss program; it is a training program aimed at improving the health and increasing the physical fitness of the police,” he stated.

Maniyani further added, “For those with a high BMI, the department has provided an opportunity to reduce it through the revitalization camp at Parika. We are confident that we will fully meet the aspirations of the District Police Superintendent during this one month. Though it was difficult initially, we have now fully adapted to the training and are enjoying it. Our family members are also happy with our activities and have expressed their gratitude to the SP.”



