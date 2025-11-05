Udupi Prepares for 2026 Paryaya Festival: DC Swaroopa T.K. Emphasizes Comprehensive Facility Provision

Manipal: In anticipation of the biennial Paryaya Mahotsava at Shri Krishna Math, scheduled for January 2026, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued a series of directives to district officials, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive infrastructure and stringent law enforcement measures. The instructions were delivered during a preparatory meeting held at the DC Office auditorium in Manipal on Tuesday, underscoring the administration’s commitment to ensuring a safe and seamless experience for the anticipated influx of devotees.

Addressing the assembled officials, DC Swaroopa T.K. highlighted the expected surge in pilgrimage, with devotees projected to arrive from various districts, states, and international locations. She stressed the importance of collaborative efforts with the Shri Krishna Math administration to establish adequate facilities. Key areas of focus include the provision of sufficient toilet facilities, accessible drinking water sources, efficient traffic management strategies, ample parking provisions, and robust crowd control measures designed to maintain order and prevent congestion.

The Deputy Commissioner mandated immediate action regarding infrastructural improvements. She specifically directed that roads leading to the temple complex be repaired to ensure smooth transit, emphasizing the need for high-quality workmanship. The maintenance of streetlights was also prioritized to guarantee adequate illumination throughout the city. Furthermore, the deployment of additional civic workers was ordered to uphold cleanliness standards throughout the duration of the festival.

Recognizing the potential for overcrowding within the temple premises, DC Swaroopa T.K. urged officials to implement proactive precautionary measures. She called for the strategic deployment of police personnel to bolster security, accompanied by the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive zones. The establishment of 24-hour control rooms was also mandated to facilitate continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities. To alleviate parking constraints, temporary parking facilities are to be designated and prepared for use by visiting devotees.

The health and well-being of devotees remain a paramount concern. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Health Department to establish temporary health centers within the temple grounds, staffed by qualified doctors and medical personnel. Furthermore, provisions are to be made for readily available ambulances to address any medical emergencies that may arise.

To facilitate transportation for devotees arriving from across the state, DC Swaroopa T.K. directed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to operate additional buses, catering specifically to the increased demand. The planning of package tours to nearby tourist destinations was also encouraged to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Ensuring an uninterrupted power supply throughout the festival period is deemed essential. DC Swaroopa T.K. mandated that measures be taken to guarantee a consistent electricity supply. As a precautionary measure, additional fire engines are to be strategically stationed to mitigate any potential fire hazards. Specific attention was given to managing the flow of “hore kanike” processions, ensuring that the vehicles carrying offerings do not impede the flow of traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner also addressed the grand procession, noting the participation of numerous cultural troupes and tableaux. She instructed officials to ensure the orderly movement of these processions. To safeguard public safety, the identification and securing of any dilapidated buildings along the procession route were mandated, along with the removal of any potentially hazardous trees.

MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna echoed the Deputy Commissioner’s sentiments, stressing the importance of proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents, given the expected massive turnout. He emphasized the need for designated parking spaces to accommodate the large number of vehicles and called for seamless coordination among officials to ensure the resounding success of the Paryaya festival, which he characterized as a grand celebration akin to a large village fair.

District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Additional DC Abid Gadyal, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, Shri Krishna Math Diwan Dr. Uday Kumar Saralathaya, various district-level officers, and members of the reception committee were also present at the preparatory meeting, demonstrating a unified commitment to the successful execution of the 2026 Paryaya Mahotsava.



