3 days to go for KCO Pearl Jubilee in Abu Dhabi – It’s Houseful

Abu Dhabi: The Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) is set to celebrate its Pearl Jubilee in Abu Dhabi, commemorating 30 years of dedicated service, cultural enrichment, and community engagement. With only three days remaining until the event, organizers have announced that the celebration is completely sold out, signaling a high level of anticipation and support from the community.

The Pearl Jubilee celebration promises an evening filled with music, entertainment, and camaraderie. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, commencing promptly at 5:30 PM at the Abu Dhabi Country Club.

The Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The evening’s entertainment lineup features a diverse array of talent, including:

Ester Noronha: A versatile Indian actress and playback singer recognized for her contributions to Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, and Hindi cinema and theatre.

Lavita Lobo: A Mangalore-born, Chennai-based Indian singer and entertainer celebrated for her playback singing and dynamic live performances.

Jason Lobo and Cassian: Vocalists expected to deliver captivating performances.

Crimson Tide (Goa) and Sanjay Rodrigues (Mangalore): Live bands promising electrifying musical experiences.

Nitesh Shetty: A stand-up comedian poised to entertain the audience with humor.

Roshan D’Silva: The Master of the Ceremony, who will guide the evening with his wit and charm.

Attendees can anticipate soul-stirring music, captivating performances, exciting gifts, and a culinary experience. The event aims to create an atmosphere of joy, laughter, and lasting memories for all participants.

About KCO:

The Konkani Cultural Organization has established itself as a respected entity within the UAE, GCC, and India. The organization is committed to improving society, supporting underprivileged students and patients with critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations. KCO collaborates with NGOs in Karnataka, extending assistance to poor, marginalized, and distressed communities. Notably, KCO has undertaken initiatives, including the construction and donation of houses for disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore.

Stay Updated:

For further information and updates, interested individuals can follow KCO on:

Facebook: KCO Trust India

Instagram: @kcotrust

The Konkani Cultural Organization’s Pearl Jubilee promises to be a milestone event, blending culture, compassion, and community spirit.