Udupi: Two Arrested for Alleged Attempt to Sell Stolen Calf to Slaughterhouse

Udupi: Two individuals have been apprehended by the Hiriyadka Police on charges related to the alleged theft of a calf in Perdoor village and its subsequent attempted sale to a slaughterhouse. The incident has sparked renewed debate over the enforcement of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Raghavendra, aged 36, residing in Padigara, and Sudheendra Shetty, also known as Babu, aged 36, a resident of Kunjadakatte, Perdoor.

According to official reports released by the Hiriyadka Police Station, the alleged crime occurred on February 17th at approximately 10:30 pm. The accused are suspected of stealing a calf that was grazing in a field situated in front of the Perdoor temple. Law enforcement officials allege that the individuals then attempted to transport the stolen calf in an autorickshaw with the intention of selling it to a local slaughterhouse.

Following the incident, a formal case was registered at the Hiriyadka Police Station, invoking Sections 5 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. This act prohibits the slaughter of cattle and regulates their sale, transportation, and protection within the state.

The operation leading to the arrest of Raghavendra and Sudheendra Shetty was conducted under the supervision of Udupi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Belliappa K.U. Guidance was also provided by Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna. In addition to the arrests, authorities have seized the autorickshaw allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Both accused were presented before the court and have been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody pending further investigation. The Hiriyadka Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, seeking to determine the full extent of the crime and whether other individuals were involved.