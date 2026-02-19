CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Reaches Mangaluru as Part of National Unity and Awareness Campaign

Mangaluru: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon team arrived at Panambur Beach on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing coastal outreach and awareness campaign. The cyclothon, which commenced its journey on January 28 in Gujarat, was met with a warm and enthusiastic reception upon its arrival in the city on the evening of February 18.

The Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon is a nationwide initiative undertaken by the CISF to promote national unity, foster fitness awareness, and encourage public engagement across the country’s extensive coastal regions. The cyclothon aims to connect with citizens residing in coastal areas, spreading the message of patriotism and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle through physical fitness.

On Thursday morning, February 19, the next leg of the cyclothon was flagged off from Panambur Beach, with the dedicated cycling team embarking on its journey towards Cochin. The team will continue to traverse the coastal routes, engaging with local communities and reinforcing the campaign’s core message.

The arrival and subsequent departure of the cyclothon were graced by the presence of esteemed CISF officials, including ADG (North), Police commissioner, Sudhir Kumar Reddy, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, Darshan H.V., and IG Sonia Narang, IPS, underscoring the importance of the initiative and the CISF’s commitment to its success. Other senior CISF officials were also present at the event, demonstrating the organization’s unified support for the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon.

The CISF’s Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon serves as a potent symbol of national unity and a testament to the organization’s dedication to serving the nation and its citizens. By traversing the coastal regions and engaging with local communities, the cyclothon is playing a crucial role in promoting patriotism, fitness awareness, and public engagement.