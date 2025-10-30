Ullal: Scooter Rider Dies Following Collision with Private Bus on National Highway 66

Ullal: A 62-year-old scooter rider, identified as Nagesh Putran, a resident of Bokkapatna Bengre, has died following a collision with a private bus on National Highway 66 near Adam Kudru. The incident occurred on October 30.

Preliminary reports indicate that a private bus, en route from Thokkottu towards Mangaluru, collided with Mr. Putran’s scooter in the vicinity of Adam Kudru. The impact of the collision resulted in Mr. Putran being thrown from his vehicle onto the roadway, sustaining critical injuries.

Emergency medical services were promptly dispatched, and Mr. Putran was transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. Putran succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Mangaluru South Traffic Police Station has registered a case pertaining to the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the collision.