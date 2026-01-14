Veterans have shaped military history, strengthened national defence: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan extended greetings to all veterans and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day on Wednesday, hailing their courage and long years of selfless duty as well as their efforts that remain integral to the country’s defence efforts.

Extending wishes to the veterans and their families through a letter, the CDS said, “This day is dedicated to acknowledge the service rendered by those who have defended the Nation across land, sea, and air. Our Veterans have served in war and peace, rendering long years of selfless duty that have sustained India’s security. Their actions have shaped our military history, strengthened national defence, and built the foundations of a strong and resilient military. The standards they upheld continue to guide those still in uniform.”

“We also recognise the role of Veterans’ families, whose support enabled sustained service under demanding conditions. Their contribution remains an integral part of the Nation’s defence effort,” he added.

Gen Chauhan said that the experience and leadership of the veterans “remain relevant as the Defence Forces embark on an era of transition”.

“Their lessons inform our approach to jointness, capability development, integration of new technologies, and preparation for operations in a complex multi-domain environment. Their service underscores that duty and honour endure beyond generations,” he said.

He stated that the Indian Defence Forces remain committed to the welfare, dignity, and well-being of the veterans, while acknowledging that their continued engagement, mentorship, and participation in national life strengthen both society and the profession of arms.

“On this day, we reaffirm our gratitude to every Veteran who has served the Nation and safeguarded its sovereignty and integrity. Their service continues to inspire our pursuit of operational effectiveness and professional excellence,” the CDS added.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also extended his best wishes to the ex-servicemen and their families.

“Ex-servicemen have made invaluable contributions to nation-building. Their unwavering loyalty, discipline, and selfless service inspire future generations. Ex-servicemen are a pillar of strength for India’s development. They are contributing immensely to promoting national unity, guiding the youth, and building a strong and developed India,” Gen Dwivedi said in a statement.

Calling the veterans “an inspiration to the nation”, the Army chief said that the “entire country takes pride in them”.

The Indian Air Force also wished the veterans, stating, “All Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force extend best wishes to our Veterans on the occasion of 10th Defence Forces Veterans Day. We remember. We honour. We salute.”

The Armed Forces Veterans Day marks the birth anniversary of the Late Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

A towering figure in India’s military history, Field Marshal Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism.

This day is dedicated to honouring and recognising the brave soldiers who served in the Indian Armed Forces.