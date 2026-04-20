Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case comes up for hearing in TN court today

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) The divorce petition involving leading Tamil actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam is scheduled to be heard on Monday at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, drawing significant public attention amid ongoing speculation about the couple’s relationship.

Rumours regarding a possible rift between the actor and his wife have been circulating on social media for the past few years, particularly as Sangeetha has remained absent from Vijay’s public appearances and events.

While it was widely believed that she had been living abroad for their children’s education, the matter took a formal turn when she filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu court on February 24. The petition was initially listed for hearing on February 26 but was subsequently adjourned to April 20.

According to sources familiar with the filing, Sangeetha has raised serious allegations in her plea, including claims of emotional distress and marital discord. She is reported to have alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a fellow actress, leading to a breakdown of trust in the marriage.

In the petition, Sangeetha is said to have stated that she has experienced severe mental anguish due to the alleged developments.

She further claimed that although the couple has been residing under the same roof since 2021, they have been living separately without a marital relationship. Significantly, the petition also reportedly includes a warning that if any pressure or coercion is exerted on her by Vijay, she may be compelled to disclose the identity of the actress involved during court proceedings.

The court had earlier issued a summons directing Vijay to appear in person for the preliminary hearing. However, legal sources indicate that discussions between the counsels of both parties have progressed in recent days, raising the possibility of an amicable separation through mutual consent.

It remains unclear whether Vijay will appear in person before the court on Monday or choose to be represented by his legal counsel.

The developments have sparked widespread interest among fans and the film fraternity, as the case marks a rare instance of a high-profile personal matter involving one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent stars entering the public domain.