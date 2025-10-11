Kundapur Police Apprehend Two Suspects in Gold Chain Snatching Case

Kundapur: Law enforcement officials in Kundapur have successfully apprehended two individuals implicated in the theft of a gold chain from a woman in the vicinity of the Kundapur BSNL office. The incident, which occurred on October 3, 2025, prompted an immediate investigation leading to the swift arrest of the suspects.

According to police reports, the complainant, identified as Meenakshi, was walking with her daughter, Jyothi, from the Kundapur KSRTC bus stand towards Shastri Park along the service road at approximately 4:35 p.m. when the crime transpired. Two men, riding a motorcycle, approached the victims from behind and forcibly snatched the gold “karimani” chain from Meenakshi’s neck before fleeing the scene.

The Kundapur Police Station registered the case under Crime No. 125/2025, Section 309(4) of the BNS Act. Inspector-in-Charge Jayaram D. Gowda spearheaded the investigation, which involved gathering intelligence from various sources. The coordinated effort led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the accused individuals.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sanjay L (33), son of D.R. Lakshan, residing in Koracharakere, Anavatti village, near Marikamba Temple, Nehru Nagar, Sagara Taluk, Shivamogga District, and Vasanth Kumar (30), son of Ganesh, residing at 4th Main, 6th Cross, Vinoba Nagar, Davanagere District.

Police apprehended Sanjay L near Muduba Cross in Tirthahalli (Shivamogga) and Vasanth Kumar in Malebennur, Davanagere.

Authorities have successfully recovered the stolen gold “karimani” chain, valued at approximately Rs 3,00,000. Additionally, a white Scorpio car (KA17N8665) and a motorcycle (KA17HJ0909) used in the crime were seized. The total value of the confiscated property is estimated at Rs 8.20 lakh.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Kundapur DySP H.D. Kulkarni and Udupi DySP D.T. Prabhu, with direct leadership from Circle Inspector Jayaram D. Gowda. The investigative team comprised PSIs Nanjanayak N., Pushpa, and Nuthan, along with ASI Mona Poojari, Head Constables Mohan, Santosh, Prince, Manjunath, and Constables Ghanashyam, Lohith, Mounesh, Kishan, Raju Bhovi, Mahabal, Raghavendra Gowtham, and Nagashree, as well as Annappa from the circle office.

Following their arrest, the accused were presented before the court to face further legal proceedings. The Kundapur Police Department has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.