VP Radhakrishnan meets President Murmu, extends New Year greetings

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan called on President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday and exchanged warm New Year greetings.

Radhakrishnan also greeted citizens on the New Year. “Warm greetings and best wishes to everyone on the New Year 2026. May the year ahead bring peace, good health, happiness, and prosperity to all, and strengthen our collective resolve to build a stronger and developed India,” he said in a message on social media.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed warm greetings to the nation on the New Year, wishing for peace and prosperity in society.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.”

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the occasion of the New Year, extended wishes to the people of the country, especially farmers, workers, labourer brothers and sisters, and women, including ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

He said, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is committed to building a strong foundation for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by empowering villages, the poor, farmers, workers, youth and women.

In his New Year message, Chouhan said that efforts would be intensified in the coming year to increase agricultural production, enhance farmers’ incomes and further strengthen rural infrastructure.

He emphasised that farmers are the food providers of the nation, while workers and labourers form the backbone of India’s economy, and therefore their prosperity remains the government’s highest priority.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and posted, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the Anglo New Year. May this auspicious occasion of the New Year bring a message of new hope, positive energy, and sustained progress into the life of every citizen of Delhi.”

She wished for happiness, prosperity, and excellent health of the countrymen and said, “May this New Year be auspicious, joyful, and filled with achievements for all of you.”

“Our commitment to the service of Delhi and public welfare will be implemented this year with new energy and even greater resolve. The fundamental strength of Delhi, which continues to advance steadily toward development and good governance, is the trust and active participation of its citizens. This New Year provides an opportunity to deepen our shared responsibility for building a strong, inclusive, and prosperous capital,” CM Gupta added.