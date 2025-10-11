White Coat Ceremony and Academic Commencement at Father Muller Medical College

Mangalore: The commencement of the academic year for the 27th batch of MBBS students (2025-26) at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) was held on 11 October 2025 in a solemn and inspiring ceremony. The event was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), and graced by Rev. Dr. Leo Lasrado as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome address by Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator, FMMC, who also introduced the Chief Guest, highlighting his academic journey, pastoral mission, and inspiring leadership in the Church and society.

The highlight of the event was the White Coat Ceremony, symbolizing the formal induction of the new students into the medical profession. Prof. Dr. Nagesh K, Head of the Medical Education Unit and a doctor in Forensic Medicine, administered the White Coat Oath as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. As the students donned their first white coats, they beamed with pride, stepping into a noble journey of healing and compassion. The Father Muller Institutional Anthem was then sung with great enthusiasm, marking a moment of institutional pride and unity.

In his address, the Chief Guest Rev. Dr. Leo Lasrado reflected on his own youthful aspiration to become a doctor three decades ago—a dream that, though unfulfilled, shaped his admiration for the medical vocation. Drawing a profound metaphor of looking in four directions, he inspired the students to:

Look ahead – to embrace a lifelong journey of service and learning;

Look around – to perceive and empathize with the needs and sufferings of others;

Look back – to remember the sacrifices of their parents and well-wishers who made their dream possible; and

Look up – to acknowledge and seek guidance from the Divine Healer, without whose grace no healing is complete.

He emphasized that Father Muller Medical College continues the divine mission of healing, entrusted by God and not driven by corporate motives. Rev. Dr. Lasrado shared a touching anecdote of a village doctor, Dr Suji Narayana, whose compassionate care and reassuring smile brought healing as much as his injections did—reminding the students that empathy remains the soul of the medical profession.

As part of the event, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, launched the ‘Plastic-Free Campus’ initiative, releasing the campaign handbills and an awareness video through the Director, FMCI. The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable practices within the campus and its associated services. He called upon all FMCI partners, including food delivery agencies, to adopt eco-friendly alternatives. The video emphasized waste segregation, reduction of plastic use, and the adoption of biodegradable or reusable materials.

In his Presidential Address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo extended a gracious welcome to the young aspiring doctors and their families. He reminded the students that they are entering a divine calling—a vocation of healing that demands not only knowledge but also compassion, humility, and faith. He urged them to be driven, discerning, and godly in their pursuit of excellence. Addressing the parents and guardians, he encouraged them to walk alongside their wards as mentors and partners, nurturing them to become exemplary professionals and compassionate human beings.

Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, proposed the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, faculty, parents, and students for making the event a memorable one. Dr. Venkatesh B.M., Vice Dean, along with the Principals of the various FMCI institutions, Medical Superintendents, faculty, and staff, were present to witness this significant milestone.

The White Coat Ceremony once again reaffirmed Father Muller Medical College’s reputation as a sought-after institution of medical education, where academic excellence meets compassionate service, and faith inspires healing.