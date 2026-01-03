Woman doctor sexually harassed near PG hostel in Bengaluru, CCTV captures incident

Bengaluru: A woman doctor was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified miscreant at AGB Layout in Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the doctor was returning to her paying guest (PG) hostel after completing her duty at a private hospital.

She had travelled to the hostel in an auto-rickshaw, and after alighting, walked a short distance towards the entrance of the PG hostel.

At that time, the accused approached her from behind on a scooter and allegedly asked for directions.

After briefly moving away, he parked the scooter, returned on foot and sexually harassed the doctor by touching her inappropriately and verbally abusing her.

When the woman raised an alarm and shouted for help, the accused fled the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the PG hostel. The footage shows the accused approaching the victim on a scooter and speaking to her before moving away.

He then takes a U-turn, walks towards her again and embraces her, touching her inappropriately despite her resistance and screams. He is later seen running away as the victim raises her voice loudly.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station. The police have recorded the statement of the victim and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

Police officials said the case was being treated seriously and assured that efforts are underway to identify the suspect using CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

The Bengaluru Police had arrested a delivery executive for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at a mall in Mahadevapura on December 25 at around 9.30 p.m., while she was celebrating Christmas with friends.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Chand (27), a native of Guwahati who works as a delivery executive in Bengaluru.

Police said he allegedly behaved indecently and intentionally touched the woman inappropriately in full public view amid the festive crowd. The woman later filed a complaint at the Mahadevapura Police Station.

In a separate incident on December 24, police arrested three youths for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman who was riding a two-wheeler from Jayanagar Metro Station towards BTM Layout. The accused include an 18-year-old garage worker and two 19-year-olds employed at a chicken shop.

On December 31, an incident of a youth allegedly indulging in sexual harassment of a young woman passenger on a moving bus was reported from Karwar district in Karnataka.

The victim recorded a video related to the incident and appealed to women and girls, not to remain silent when they face similar experiences, urging them to raise their voices and stand up for themselves.

The 2.44-minute video recorded by the victim has gone viral on social media and garnered widespread appreciation for her courage.

She also tagged the police in the video, after which action was taken.



